A COUPLE are walking from Cornwall to London to show support for the ordinary people of Gaza and to protest against the killing of innocent victims in the war-torn zone.
The walk, being undertaken by Debbie and Simon Andrews, who live in the Fowey area, is due to cover well over 200 miles.
Their hike, which is also raising money for Medical Aid for Palestinians, started in Cornwall on Sunday, July 6, and is due to end at Downing Street in the capital on Wednesday, July 16.
Debbie, a Labour Party activist, has been left appalled by the situation in Gaza and is urging people to write to their MPs in protest against what she sees as the UK’s involvement in Israel’s war.
