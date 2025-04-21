CORNISH Olympian Lola Tambling is on a mission to inspire the next generation to step out of their comfort zones and discover the joy of sport.
The 17-year-old skateboarding sensation from Saltash has teamed up with Weetabix to encourage young people to try new physical activities - no matter their background, ability or experience.
Tambling’s call to action comes after a recent poll revealed that four in ten children have been held back from trying new sports.
The research highlighted several key barriers, including a lack of nearby facilities (44 per cent), the cost of participation (39 per cent), and low confidence among children themselves (32 per cent).
Worryingly, 38% of children said they simply are not interested in most sports, while nearly one in ten admitted they only exercise because they “have to”.
Having represented Team GB at the Paris Olympics, Tambling knows first-hand the power of sport to transform lives.
“Trying something new can be scary, but it’s also the first step towards discovering what you’re passionate about,” said Lola. “Skateboarding changed my life and I want other kids to find their thing too.”
Through her partnership with Weetabix, Tambling hopes to break down the stigma around trying something new and show that sport isn’t just about competition - it’s about confidence, connection and having fun.
“When I first stepped on a skateboard, I had no idea where it would take me,” added Lola, who was helping host the ‘Ultimate Bix Bowl’ Skate Camp held at the iconic BaySixty6 Skatepark in Notting Hill.
“It was something different, something fun - and it opened up a world I never imagined. That’s why I want other young people to take that first step, even if it feels a bit scary or unfamiliar.”
Lola’s skateboarding journey began when she was seven years-old when her parents opened the Junkyard skatepark in Saltash. By 2022, she was crowned British national champion and went viral with her reaction to finishing sixth at the 2023 World Championships in Sharjah. A year later, she would be in Paris representing Team GB at the Olympics, where she finished 15th overall.
Emily Hill, spokesperson for Weetabix, said: “It’s great to hear that kids are getting plenty of daily activity, but when you listen to Lola talk about what skateboarding has given her outside of the bowl, it makes you realise the impact of enhancing participation in sport can be to youngsters, whatever sport that may be.
“That’s why we want to encourage the next generation to try new activities that might help them find a new hobby or passion.”
When it comes to where children are most active, PE lessons at school top the list with 54 per cent, followed by everyday activities like walking to school, taking the dog out or playing football. Other popular ways to stay active included swimming, playground games and cycling.
Despite the challenges, the study commissioned by OnePoll, revealed children are still managing to clock an average of 93 minutes of physical activity per day - well above the NHS-recommended minimum.