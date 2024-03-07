THE Witcher star and Saltash native, Royce Pierreso, has joined forces with BAFTA-nominee and Harry Potter actor Zoë Wanamaker, to voice a new animation for the national crime reduction charity ‘Causeway’.
Causeway is a national charity that exists to support marginalised and vulnerable people to recover from trauma, protect them from further harm, and help them develop independent and fulfilling lives.
The animation tells the real-life story of a man called Dwayne Jack. Against a backdrop of childhood trauma and neglect, from six-years-old, Dwayne began committing crime.
By his teen years, Dwayne was doing drugs, and was convicted of robbery, theft and dealing. At 13-years-old, Dwayne received his first Detention Training Order, and 17 years in-and-out of prison followed.
When Dwayne, now 39, left prison in 2014 for the last time, he was committed to a life free from crime, and wanting to prevent others from going down the criminal road he had. Now 10 years on from his release from prison, Dwayne hasn’t been involved in crime since, and now works to support others from criminal offending.
Royce voices the role of Dwayne in the animation, whilst double Oliver-awarding-winning Zoë acts as the narrator. Dwayne’s exact words were taken to create the script heard spoken in the animation.
As well as roles in The Witcher and Line of Duty, Royce starred alongside Renée Zellweger in the 2019 biopic Judy, and as John Watson in Netflix’s The Irregulars. Royce is no stranger to taking on challenging and sensitive subjects matters. In 2014 he starred as Reece in the critically-acclaimed factually BBC drama Murdered by My Boyfriend, the abusive partner of the title character.
Of Causeway’s new animation and playing the real-life role of Dwayne, Royce said: “I'm very honoured to be a small part of such an important campaign. Dwayne's story was hard to hear, but seeing him turn his life around and help others is a testament to him and the amazing work organisations such as Causeway continue to do.”
Causeway’s four trauma-informed crime reduction services are committed to breaking cycles of criminality and exploitation.
For more information visit www.wearecauseway.org.uk