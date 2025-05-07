NEWQUAY’s cinema hosted the premier of the eagerly anticipated film based on the best-selling book The Salt Path.
Hundreds of people attended the star-studded event held at the Lighthouse Cinema on Tuesday, May 6 including the book’s author Raynor Winn, film director Marianne Elliott and producer Elizabeth Karlsen.
The Salt Path portrays the profound true story of husband and wife, Raynor and Moth Winn’s 630-mile trek along the South West Coast Path.
The couple made the impulsive decision to take on the coast path living on bare essentials with only a tent to shelter in after losing their business, being forcibly removed from their home and discovering Moth has terminal cancer.
They soon rediscovered their happiness, while Moth's condition even improved as they made the challenging journey.
Funds raised during the premier will be donated to the PSPA, which aims to unlock answers to the neurological condition corticobasal degeneration, which Moth was later diagnosed with.
Crown actress Gillian Anderson plays the role of Raynor in the film, and Harry Potter actor Jason Issacs plays the role of Moth.
Raynor said: “This is a surreal experience being at the premiere because it has gone from Moth and I to living homeless on the headlands around Newquay and beyond.
“Then capturing that experience in a book, which was a present for Moth’s birthday to capture that memory and then to be here on the red carpet is unbelievable.
“The film is an adaptation of the book. It is never going to be a perfect replication of the book.
“But they have caught the essence of the book. They have caught the essence of the characters being lost in the landscape. This beautiful coastline we know so well being the third character in the story. The whole story is about how Moth and I interact with this incredible landscape.”
Newquay featured in the Salt Path with footage shot at the promenade in Beach Road, at the Headland Hotel and overlooking Fistral Beach.
Marianne Elliot said: “It feels really lovely to be back in Newquay for the premier.
“The film took four years of my life. It was really intensive hard work for all of us.
“The film went through a journey. Just like the story itself. I’m really happy with it. Particularly the performances. They were beautiful.”
Elizabeth Karlsen added: “We had a fabulous experience filming in Cornwall and Newquay in particular being on Fistral Beach was special.
“It is amazing to be back in Newquay for the first public screening of the film.
“The audiences who have seen it during our preview screenings have loved it. I hope people get their hiking boots on and discover the life enhancing beauty it brings.
“I hope people take the film to their hearts. For me its life enhancing and we have captured something special.”
The Salt Path book has inspired many people to take on the South West Coast Path.
Julian Grey, the director of the South West Coast Path Association, said: “This is brilliant because the book has so far sold 1.2million copies and the film will reach more people.
“The beauty of the film is that it talks about the transformational power of walking.
“We have been working with Raynor since 2018 and her story helps us to tell the story and encourage people to get out and connect with nature.”
David Williams MBE, from WTW Cinemas, which owns the Lighthouse Cinema, was delighted the premier of the Salt Path was screened there. It follows the venue being chosen to premier the Fisherman’s Friends.
Mr Williams said: “It is great to have the premier of The Salt Path. The Lighthouse Cinema has had a number of film premiers now and this is another first for Newquay.”