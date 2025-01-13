Downderry
Downderry & Seaton Village Hall Drama Group
The Downderry & Seaton Village Hall Drama Group present Beauty & the Beast.
Written by Alan P Frayn and Directed by Trish Rogan. Fast-moving and hilarious, this recent pantomime version sets new standards for the famous title. This inspirational new script brings Beauty & the Beast well and truly into the realm of traditional panto, whilst being packed with originality and comedy to die for!
Many new twists are turned along the way, ensuring a side-splitting and action-packed adventure, together with some dramatic and tender moments. Several imaginative new characters provide added laughter, in addition to an unusual visual comedy scene in the Beauty Parlour, guaranteed to bring the house down!
Belle’s two outrageously common sisters provide rare comedy roles for women and the principals and Chorus remain fully involved throughout the story.
Tickets will be available at fundraising events and online from the website downderryandseatonvillagehall.co.uk
Performances: Saturday and Sunday, February 15 and 16. Doors open 1.30pm for 2.30pm start and Thursday, February 20, to Saturday, February 22, doors open 6.30pm for 7.30pm start.
At the event there will be a reasonably priced bar and raffle.
St Dominick
Church
The St Dominick Church Concert will be held on Tuesday, January 21.
Will Keating and Friends will give a concert in the candlelit church at 7pm.
Tickets £10 in advance from willkeatingcornwall.com/tickets or [email protected] or £12 on the door.
Raffle and bar. All welcome.
Connon
Methodist Church
January 17 — Food for Thought at 10am.
January 19 — Cluster Covenant Service at 11am at St Neot Methodist Church with Rev Janet Park.
Callington and St Ive
Wesley Guild
The meeting held on Monday, January 6, where the speaker was Rev Stuart Reed of the South East Cornwall Circuit. The evening was titled 'The man behind the collar'.
He gave a very informative talk on his life's journey and experiences that has brought him to where he is now as a Methodist Minister.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, January 20, at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room. Starting at 7.30pm.
This will be an 'Any Questions' evening with a panel of four guests. Chaired by Keith Mutton. All are welcome.
St Ive
Parish Church
Sunday, January 19, the United morning service will be held at St Ive Parish Church, starting at 11.15am. A time of chat over tea and biscuits to follow the service.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
Well – snowy scenes, freezing temperatures and icy roads meant that the January meeting was postponed to next month, so that everyone could stay safe and warm but, in true Pensilva WI style, there was still plenty of action behind the scenes!
Posies were taken, as soon as possible, to members celebrating their birthday this month – Jean Hoare, Belinda Smith, Jean Cole, Zandra Patten and Di Whittle.
The usual smaller member groups continued to be active during the month – with a creative sewing day, walking netball and the committee all keeping people busy.
Planning also continued for upcoming events:
Marie Curie Afternoon tea on Saturday, March 15, 2.30pm to 4pm at Pensilva Village hall – everybody most welcome for delicious refreshments, raffle and bring and buy.
Members and their families are also invited to the annual skittles afternoon at Millennium House – February 22, 2pm to 4pm.
The February meeting (postponed from January) will be a special event, open to everyone on Wednesday, February 12 – an evening with Tony Rea from Great British Sewing Bee. £5 to visitors and there will be a raffle for Tony’s charity. He will display some of his creations and talk about his time on the show. 7.15pm Millennium House. We hope that you can make this new date. All welcome!
Pensilva WI are still collecting used stamps for CFWI (Cornwall Federation of WIs) – all money raised will go to events within the county, including the Royal Cornwall Show tent. Please give to any member or put in the collection boxes at Millennium house. Thank you!
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held on Mondays only at 10am.
Evensong will be at 6pm on Sunday, January 19.
St Paul’s Church
Methodist communion will be held in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross, on Sunday, January 19, at 9.15am.
Parish allotment
The parish allotment holders are in need of well rotted manure so they would be very grateful to anyone able to offload some.
Contact Simon Parker on email simoncharlesparker@btinternetcom
Parish hall
The Art & Craft Show at Upton Cross was a huge success with the raffle raising £292 plus the generous donation from the organiser Ruth Carthew of £750 which will allow the renewal of some furniture this year.
The usual activities continue with Film Night on January 18 at 7.30pm (The Lost King re King Richard the Third) and the monthly coffee morning on Tuesday, January 21, from 10.30am to noon.
Don’t forget their will also be a quiz night on January 25 too.
North Hill
Parish council
North Hill Parish Council met on January 6 at North Hill Village Hall.
The sad passing of councillor Brian Ruby was noted at the beginning of the meeting, it was raised that Cllr Ruby had made a significant contribution to the parish council over many years and agreed that marking his contribution in some way would be appropriate. The matter would be listed for more detailed discussion at the next meeting. It was also noted that Cllr John Harcourt had resigned but agreed that given the local elections were shortly due to take place, the two vacancies on the parish council would not be advertised until May.
Also discussed was one planning application
PA24/08849 – Berrio Cottage, North Hill, PL15 7NL – Listed building consent for proposal to remove and relay the existing roof which was suffering from nail fatigue and allowing water ingress – No objections were made as this was essential maintenance to a listed building.
Other planning information forwarded by Cornwall Council included:
PA24/08862 - Tregood Farm Bodmin Road Congdons Shop Launceston PL15 7PN - Prior approval for change of use of two agricultural buildings to 2no dwellinghouses.
PA24/08898 - Land South East Of Drogeada Close Drogeada Close Coads Green Launceston PL15 7LU - Prior notification of agricultural or forestry development for new fodder and machinery store.
PA24/05278 - Penhallow Chapel Lane North Hill Launceston Cornwall PL15 7PQ - Proposal Demolition of existing wooden carport and replacement with single-storey extension, construction of a single-storey extension to the side and rear of the dwelling, installation of solar panels and other associated works - approved.
PA24/08770 - Tuckers Garage Coads Green Launceston Cornwall PL15 7LY - Proposal Submission of details to discharge Condition number 2 in respect of Decision Notice PA23/00832 dated 21/06/24.
PA24/08082 - The Agricultural Barn, Hallicombe Farm, Bathpool, PL15 7NP – Prior approval for change of use to a single dwellinghouse and operational development not required.
All were listed for information only.
Other matters discussed included the ‘Voice Over Communication Resilience and Emergency Planning’ which will be listed again for further discussion in March 2025. One councillor was currently researching this in more detail and had confirmed that volunteers would be required, alongside a method for identification of the most vulnerable groups in the community. It was resolved to support the vote of no confidence in Cornwall Council planning enforcement and also to support the campaign for the A388 Road Safety Campaign. Finally, Cllr Adrian Parsons reported on the motion to support the ‘Critical A30 Safety Upgrade at Plusha Junction Accident Blackspot’.
The next meeting is due to take place on February 3 at 7.30pm, members of the public are welcome to attend and encouraged to contribute their views.