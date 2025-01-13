Other matters discussed included the ‘Voice Over Communication Resilience and Emergency Planning’ which will be listed again for further discussion in March 2025. One councillor was currently researching this in more detail and had confirmed that volunteers would be required, alongside a method for identification of the most vulnerable groups in the community. It was resolved to support the vote of no confidence in Cornwall Council planning enforcement and also to support the campaign for the A388 Road Safety Campaign. Finally, Cllr Adrian Parsons reported on the motion to support the ‘Critical A30 Safety Upgrade at Plusha Junction Accident Blackspot’.