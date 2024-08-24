A CROWDFUNDING appeal to create a community garden for all is nearing its target.
Tregovenek (A Place of Hope) is a new community farm on the edge of Pensilva, north of Liskeard.
The project is led by volunteers who have a desire to build something special for everyone in the wider community, as well as for future generations.
Tregovenek isn’t funded by a large organisation or network: it’s a Community Benefit Society, and founders have started from scratch, doing the work with a team of likeminded people who share the vision.
Currently, the focus is on growing a community garden, and the team have launched a crowdfunder to raise £15,000. This will fund the vital infrastructure to build a thriving space for people and nature.
“This is such an important part of the wider project,” said Hayley Rogers, a member of Tregovenek’s Garden Circle. “The garden will be the first place people see when they visit, a place where people can improve their health and well-being, get their hands in the soil, make new friends, learn how to grow food and other land-based skills.
“Already local school children and university students have been part of it, and more groups will be able to experience it. We want it to be a beautiful, welcoming space that encourages everyone to feel at home and return again and again.”
Plan for the garden include a tree nursery, fire pit, pathways, growing beds, seating areas, compost toilet facilities, and a gathering space for courses, workshops, celebrations, funerals, meetings or social events.
At the time of writing, Tregovenek has just a couple of days left to raise the remaining £3,000 needed to reach its target and receive booster funding from Cornwall Council’s Climate and Nature Fund.
“There’s a wide variety of rewards for donating, such as photography, weaving or floristry classes, learning the art of scything or chair making, reiki healing and massage, and a whole load more - you can even be the first to use the new loo!” says Hayley.
To donate visit www.crowdfunder.org.uk and search for Tregovenek, or visit www.tregovenek.org.uk for more information.