Tamar Valley National Landscape is on tour in South East Cornwall this October asking for views on their draft five-year plan.
With 2,100km of hedgerows, 644 listed buildings and 61.26km of water bodies, the team who work to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the protected landscape are consulting with all communities to help shape the management plan for the next five years.
Charlotte Dancer, communications officer for Tamar Valley National Landscape, said: “We’re just over half way through our consultation period, but there are still plenty of events taking place where you can view and discuss the plan with us and let us know your thoughts.
“Are we prioritising what matters most? Is there anything that we’ve missed? And will the plan address your concerns?
“Come along to find out more about our proposed projects, the 30-year vision, and how the doughnut economic model has been tailored to the Tamar Valley.”
Discussions so far have included maintaining and clearing footpaths; green travel options for families on the school run; encouraging more nature and wildlife; possible extension of the Tamar Valley National Landscape boundary; providing facilities for walkers along the Tamara coast to coast way; support for community orchards, and extending cycle routes and networks.
Nature restoration, climate adaptation, place and people focused activities have all been identified as core themes.
This is the sixth management plan for the Tamar Valley since its designation as an area of outstanding natural beauty in 1995.
Since then, more than £16m has been invested in the area, through more than 340 projects including nature, landscape character, heritage and culture.
A full list of dates and times can be found at https://www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/our-work/management-plans/no6-2025-2030/public-consultation/#public-events but include October 18 at Landulph Memorial Hall 10am to 12pm, October 30 at Duchy College, Stoke Climsland at the annual forum 10am to 1pm, and November 1 at Saltash Guildhall 11am to 4pm.
The public can also complete a survey online by going to: https://www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/our-work/management-plans/no6-2025-2030/public-consultation/
The consultation ends on November 1.