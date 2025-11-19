The funding was approved at a recent council meeting, where councillors voted to allocate the money from the town council’s Community Chest.
The grant will contribute to Stage 2 of the centre’s improvement works, helping to purchase essential kitchen equipment including cookware, an electric oven, a dishwasher and a soup warmer. The centre also plans to install a new baby-changing unit and water heater as part of this phase.
Looking further ahead, the centre hopes to extend the community larder to operate weekly, introducing basic family cookery classes, and increasing room hire availability for children’s groups and birthday parties.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.