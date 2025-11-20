A NEW partnership has been launched to safeguard the future of Churchtown Farm, one of Saltash’s most cherished green spaces.
The 150-acre nature reserve, set in the stunning Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, will now be jointly managed by Antony Estate, Saltash Town Council and the Friends of Churchtown Farm, following the end of Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s 25-year tenancy.
Churchtown Farm is a tapestry of hay meadows, arable fields, woodlands, wetlands, mudflats, and hedgerows, supporting a rich variety of wildlife. Traditionally farmed using Cornish methods, it has long balanced conservation with community engagement, with volunteers from the Friends of Churchtown Farm helping maintain habitats and run educational activities since 2001.
The new three-year agreement, which runs until September 2028, enables Antony Estate to manage farming, conservation and public access. A part-time ranger will act as a community liaison, co-ordinating with Friends of Churchtown, maintaining trails, benches, signage, and providing opportunities for volunteering, outdoor education and social prescribing.
Public access will remain largely permissive, with walking, picnicking and dog-walking encouraged, though seasonal restrictions will apply for conservation or farming reasons.
Callum Deveney, director of nature recovery at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, praised the site’s transformation. He said: “Over the last 25 years, it’s been inspiring to see Churchtown Farm grow into a vibrant greenspace at the heart of the Saltash community. We’ve restored meadows, hedgerows and creeks into thriving habitats.
“While our formal management ends this year, the future of this special place is in safe hands – and we look forward to supporting the Friends of Churchtown Farm as they carry on this vital work.”
As part of the new agreement, Saltash Town Council will contribute £14,000 annually to fund the ranger, conservation projects, community engagement and the management of public access, ensuring that the farm remains both a wildlife haven and a welcoming community space. Antony Estate will also explore additional funding and work with Cornwall Wildlife Trust for conservation advice.
Bob Austin, chair of Friends of Churchtown Farm, described the agreement as “an exciting new chapter.” He highlighted the group’s volunteer efforts and encouraged local residents to get involved, saying: “Churchtown Farm is a thriving haven for wildlife and a welcoming space for everyone. We look forward to working with Antony Estate and Saltash Town Council to ensure it remains that way.”
The collaboration reflects the community’s strong connection to Churchtown Farm and a shared ambition to conserve its rich natural habitats, preserve its historic character, and keep it a peaceful, wildlife-friendly space for residents, visitors, and generations to enjoy.
Welcoming the announcement, Saltash town mayor, Cllr Rachel Bullock, also part of the working group, praised the way in which the various parties had come together to achieve a common goal.
“Churchtown Farm is a cherished part of Saltash, both as a sanctuary for wildlife, but also a place for our community to connect with nature. This partnership is a major step in securing its long-term future. By working together, we are ensuring this extraordinary landscape remains protected, accessible, and thriving for generations to come.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.