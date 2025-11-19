PERSIMMON Homes has unveiled plans for a major housing development on the edge of Saltash – a proposal that could see up to 350 new homes built on greenfield land at Latchbrook Farm.
The scheme, now out for public consultation, marks one of the most significant expansion proposals for the town in recent years and is already raising concerns locally about traffic, infrastructure and the loss of farmland.
The 21-hectare site lies just west of Saltash town centre and is bordered by the A38 and the B3271. Persimmon’s early blueprint outlines a residential-led estate featuring new access roads, extensive green space and a network of pedestrian and cycle routes.
If approved by Cornwall Council, the development would include:
- Up to 350 homes across a mix of house types and tenures.
- 30% affordable housing, meeting the council’s policy requirement.
- A “highly connected” street layout prioritising walking, cycling and public transport.
- A new access point from Liskeard Road (B3271).
- 55% green infrastructure, including children’s play areas, a country park and a wildlife nature trail.
- Ecological measures designed to deliver at least 10% biodiversity net gain.
- A Sustainable Drainage System to manage surface water and reduce flood risk.
Persimmon says the scheme will help meet growing demand for housing, while creating public open spaces and ecological enhancements. But residents have already voiced anxieties about increased traffic pressure on the A38 corridor, the impact on school places and GP services, and the long-term erosion of farmland around the town.
The developer says the consultation is the first step in shaping an outline planning application. Once submitted, Cornwall Council will open a statutory consultation period, giving the public further chance to comment before any decision is made.
A consultation event will be held at Isambard House, Saltash on Monday, November 24 (2-7.30pm).
Feedback can also be submitted online at landatlatchbrookfarm.co.uk/views.html until Sunday, December 7.
