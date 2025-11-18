THE Tamar Valley National Landscape this year celebrates 30 years since being designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, a milestone marked at the 30th Anniversary Annual Partnership Forum at the St Mellion Estate.
Since 1995, the Tamar Valley has protected breathtaking landscapes across Devon and Cornwall while supporting wildlife recovery, climate resilience and local communities. The anniversary brought together partners, residents, community groups, supporters and former managers and chairs, who cut a special 30th anniversary cake to commemorate three decades of progress.
The event, attended by nearly 200 people, also paid tribute to outgoing chair Martin Howlett, who has represented the farming community on the Partnership Board for the past four years. Martin will continue contributing in a volunteer role.
New leadership was welcomed with Philip Hygate appointed chair and Hilary Frank as vice chair. Philip has chaired the National Landscapes Association since 2012 and brings extensive experience in local government, business and land management. Hilary, a long-standing Cornwall councillor, former Mayor of Saltash, and current Cabinet Member for Children, Families, and Schools, joins him in guiding the partnership.
The Forum also celebrated the Tamar Valley’s volunteers through the Valley Champion Awards, recognising individuals who go above and beyond. Nominees included Tim and Bonny Lightfoot, Clare Tugg, Jenny Wytcherley, Pete Thompson, Jo and Ken Tytherleigh, and Charlotte Dancer. This year’s winners were Pete Thompson, honoured for his wildlife monitoring and conservation work at the Calstock Wetlands, and Charlotte Dancer, recognised for 22 years of dedication to communications, public engagement, and advocacy for the Tamar Valley.
Will Darwall, manager of the Tamar Valley National Landscape, said: “This 30th anniversary is a remarkable milestone. It was wonderful to see so many people come together to celebrate three decades of partnership and progress. The dedication of our volunteers and award winners like Charlotte and Pete truly reflects the spirit of the Tamar Valley.”
