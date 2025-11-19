New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Wadebridge Country Market at Wadebridge Town Council, Town Hall, The Platt, Wadebridge; rated on October 28
• Rated 3: The Greasy Fork at Unit 5, Horse And Jockey Lane, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Star Inn at Star Inn, 1 Church Street, St Erth, Hayle; rated on October 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Red Chilli at 67 The Terrace, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on October 28