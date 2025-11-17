NEW installations have been added to the night garden at a tourist attraction in Cornwall.
Dance of the Standing Stones is one of the new light installations at the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey.
The installation can be seen in the attraction’s Park-an-Lann area which pays homage to the ancient menhirs and megaliths of the county.
Also new this year is Submergence, an immersive walkthrough light installation which transforms the reserve yard area.
A spokesperson for the attraction said: “Heligan’s much-loved animal-inspired lanterns are a key part of the night garden experience with returning favourites such as a festive robin, giant spider and inquisitive foxes being joined by new additions in the shape of a water vole, dragonflies and a flock of vibrant bee-eating birds.
“Also new this year is A Place We Call Home, a glowing tribute to the work of Heligan’s partner charity St Petrocs, which projects numerous words for home onto the ground around it. St Petrocs is working to end homelessness in Cornwall.
“The night garden also features special food and drinks options to keep trail-goers warm and toasty. A festive food village sees Heligan’s Meadow Kitchen open to night-time visitors for the first time, alongside a vintage ice cream van and Verdant Brewing Co bar. The night garden’s renowned fire pits are also back for toasting marshmallows and the Steward’s House will be serving up winter warmers and sweet treats.”
After the opening weekend of the night garden, David Harland, chief executive of the Lost Gardens of Heligan, said: “It has been incredible to see so many people enjoying themselves in the gardens and we hope to welcome many more through the Christmas season and beyond.”
The night garden is open on various dates until January 3. A relaxed session providing a quieter atmosphere is available on Wednesday, December 17.
