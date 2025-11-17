TWO promising young volunteers from Cornwall have been recognised for their outstanding commitment to St John Ambulance, after excelling in the organisation’s annual County Cadet of the Year competition held in St Austell.
Both will now take on key ceremonial and ambassadorial roles over the coming year, representing St John Ambulance at high-profile county events. Oscar will also go forward to the National Cadet of the Year Competition in February.
The pair competed alongside several talented young people from across Cornwall, including current County Cadet of the Year Jade Whorlow, who has spent the past year representing the county at major events and supporting St John activities.
During the competition, cadets took part in a demanding series of assessments designed to showcase their confidence, leadership, and practical first aid skills. Tasks included formal presentations, teamwork challenges, interviews and first aid demonstrations. A panel of judges scored each activity before selecting the two new titleholders.
Simon Ennor, county youth lead for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, praised all the competitors for their efforts.
He said: “Well done to everyone who took part, I’m really proud of the cadets’ achievements. Their dedication and passion for helping others is inspiring.”
St John Cadets, open to young people aged 10 to 17, offers a wide-ranging programme that teaches vital first aid, life skills and leadership. Cadets work towards recognised qualifications such as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and the Grand Prior Award, while older members can train as fully , giving them the opportunity to support St John volunteers at major local and national events qualified first aiders.
Anyone interested in joining the youth programme, can visit the organisation’s website for details.
