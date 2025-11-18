“Whilst some places will see little or no lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of two to five centimetres are possible, and perhaps up to 10 centimetres in a few isolated spots, more especially on hills above 200 metres elevation in Pembrokeshire and west Carmarthenshire. Gusty winds and hail may accompany some of the showers, and where showers persist and/or snow partially thaws and refreezes overnight, this will bring a risk of ice.”