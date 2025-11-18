The Met Office has issued a the weather warning between midday on Wednesday, November 19 and 11.59pm on Thursday, November 20.
It says that there is a possibility that cold temperatures mixed with expected precipitation could lead to wintry showers, leading to a medium risk of snow and ice.
The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office notes: “Wintry showers feeding southwards through Wednesday and Thursday may lead to some disruption.
“(The) impact: Medium and Likelihood of impact: Very low”
It further added: “Wintry showers will feed southwards across southwest Wales and parts of Devon and Cornwall through Wednesday and Thursday, moving well inland on brisk northerly winds. Some snow accumulations will be possible in places, especially overnight and/or farther inland away from the immediate windward coast.
“Whilst some places will see little or no lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of two to five centimetres are possible, and perhaps up to 10 centimetres in a few isolated spots, more especially on hills above 200 metres elevation in Pembrokeshire and west Carmarthenshire. Gusty winds and hail may accompany some of the showers, and where showers persist and/or snow partially thaws and refreezes overnight, this will bring a risk of ice.”
