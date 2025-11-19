DEVON and Cornwall Police are urgently seeking Tobias King, 36, who has connections to Saltash, as well as Teignmouth, Plymouth, Seaton, Chard, Yeovil and Colchester.
King is wanted in connection with a serious assault on a woman in Honiton on November 8, which left her with multiple injuries requiring hospital treatment.
Detective Inspector Emma Lefort said: “We believe Tobias King poses a danger to the public, particularly women. We are urging anyone who sees him to contact us immediately by calling 999. He is wanted in connection with an extremely concerning and serious assault.”
King is described as approximately 6ft tall with short blond hair and a beard. Police believe he may be seeking work on building sites.
Despite ongoing enquiries following an initial appeal on November 11, King remains at large.
Det Insp Lefort added: “If anyone has information about King’s whereabouts, or has had contact with him since November 8, please report it immediately. Do not approach him yourself. Call 999 quoting reference 50250287974.”
Information can also be reported anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 0800 555 111 or through their website.
