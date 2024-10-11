A HARVEST festival at Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy brought pupils, families, and the wider community together.
In attendance were the Reverend Michelle Parkman of Saltash Baptist Church and Elizabeth from the Saltash Foodbank.
Children sang “I Am the Earth” and the playful “Cauliflowers Fluffy”.
Elizabeth expressed her gratitude for the generosity shown by the Brunel community, especially during the financially challenging times, and explained how every donation helped to make a difference in the lives of those in need.
Headteacher Darren Woolner said: “The generosity of our families not only helps those in need but also teaches our children the value of compassion and community.”