Collision involving a car and hay bale

Sunday 11th September 2022 6:00 am
Two large hay bales were set alight in a field in Langrish near Petersfield at around 5pm on Wednesday, 20 April near to Manor Farm.
Two large hay bales were set alight in a field in Langrish near Petersfield at around 5pm on Wednesday, 20 April near to Manor Farm. (Nolan Krattinger / Unsplash )

A car reportedly collided with a hay bale that was ‘in the middle of the road’ along the A38 at Moorswater, Liskeard, on August 2.

A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “One fire appliance from Liskeard Community Fire Station was mobilised to a road traffic collision, where it was reported that a car had hit a hay bale that was in the middle of the road.”

Firefighters made the vehicle safe and the scene was left in care of Devon & Cornwall Police.

