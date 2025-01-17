CAST your mind back to the year 2007, what do you remember from that time?
Perhaps it was the introduction of the first-ever Apple iPhone, Tony Blair stepping down as Prime Minister - or even a smoking ban being imposed for all enclosed public places in England.
For many, it was a year to remember, but for those of a sporting nature, particularly here in Cornwall, the highlight would undoubtedly have been Truro City’s FA Vase triumph at the newly-renovated Wembley Stadium.
Thousands made the journey from the Duchy to the nation’s capital for this special occasion. Dave Leonard’s side had battled their way through a plethora of opponents to secure a mouth-watering final showdown with AFC Totton.
With the weight of history pressed heavily on their shoulders, no Cornish team had ever won a national trophy at the home of English football. However, this Truro side was special.
Led by prolific striker Stewart Yetton and the commanding presence of captain Jake Ash, they had already written themselves into the history books by becoming the first Cornish team to reach the final.
Totton started brightly, taking the lead through Danny Porter, who lashed the ball into the roof of the net following a goalmouth scramble.
City, though, would regroup, levelling things up on the stroke of half time when Kevin Wills drilled the ball inside the near post from the edge of the box.
Wills doubled his tally after the break, putting City in the lead, before fellow midfielder Joe Broad added a third to seal victory for the Cornish club.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” said jubilant Leonard afterwards. It’s fantastic, just look at it. There’s 15,000 Truro supporters who have come to Wembley and we’ve put on a show for them. This is a match they will remember for the rest of their lives.”