RUNNERS runners and swimmers from Looe surpassed themselves this Christmas Eve.
It was an early start for runners from Looe who took part in a Christmas Eve community fun run event.
Looe Pioneers organised a 10 miler run around Looe starting at 8am from the Millpool and the shorter run of 5k left the coastguard station with both groups meeting back afterwards at the Old Boathouse for mince pies and port.
Many then donned their swimmers to take part in the Christmas Eve swim from the main beach at 11am.
Around 50 swimmers plunged in for a calm but chilly sea swim organised by Looe Sea Swimming Group.
Many of the cold water enthusiasts took to the water in an assortment of Christmas inspired headgear. Even Santa turned up for the swim in a rowing boat to cheer on the swimmers who’d braved the icy seas.
The next meet for the swimming group will be today (New Year’s Eve) at 11am.