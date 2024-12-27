RUNNERS runners and swimmers from Looe surpassed themselves this Christmas Eve.

It was an early start for runners from Looe who took part in a Christmas Eve community fun run event.

Looe Pioneers organised a 10 miler run around Looe starting at 8am from the Millpool and the shorter run of 5k left the coastguard station with both groups meeting back afterwards at the Old Boathouse for mince pies and port.

Some of the Looe Pioneer runners back after their Christmas Eve 5K or 10-miler run around Looe with many then joining in the sea swimming afterwards. (Picture: Guy Cooper)
Many then donned their swimmers to take part in the Christmas Eve swim from the main beach at 11am.

Around 50 swimmers plunged in for a calm but chilly sea swim organised by Looe Sea Swimming Group.

Looe Pioneer runners were in festive form for the annual Christmas Eve run around the town which ended up at the Old Boathouse for mince pies and port. (Picture: Guy Cooper)
Many of the cold water enthusiasts took to the water in an assortment of Christmas inspired headgear. Even Santa turned up for the swim in a rowing boat to cheer on the swimmers who’d braved the icy seas.

Santa swapped his reindeer and sleigh for a more seaworthy form of transport as he accompanied the swimmers at Looe on Christmas Eve. (Picture: Guy Cooper)
The next meet for the swimming group will be today (New Year’s Eve) at 11am.