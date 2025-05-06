CAMBORNE’S latest Prosperity Accelerator Partnership (PAP) meeting has been described as ‘exciting’ and ‘productive’ by BID Camborne organisers.
The event’s principal topic of discussion was ‘Space in a Space’ – a new initiative to make redundant space available in existing premises for a variety of purposes.
An unused storeroom in a shop, for example, could be rented out as a stock or packing room for a new mail order business or an office meeting room hired out in the evenings to fitness instructors or community creatives.
BID Camborne manager, Anna Pascoe, said: “The idea is to make the most of high street space, extend standard opening hours and maximise commercial opportunities.”
“The online meeting was well attended, with business owners, further and higher education representatives and training providers all participating.
“It felt both exciting and productive and I’m looking forward to seeing how the scheme progresses over the coming months and, specifically, to seeing new entrepreneurs being helped to get their first step onto the high street ladder.”
“Anyone interested in either offering or renting out space is welcome to join the directory we’re putting together.”
PAP is part of Project A-Void Phase 2 – a government funded Town Deal project that is managed by BID Camborne and overseen by Cornwall Council.