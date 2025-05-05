THE Cornish Mini Club’s Riviera Run celebrated its 30th anniversary at the weekend.
The milestone event, which took place at Pentewan Sands between May 3 to 5, was bigger and better than ever, with special features and activities to mark the special occasion.
The event celebrates one of Britain’s most innovative and beloved cars while offering visitors with a fun-filled weekend of entertainment for all the family.
Vehicles from far and wide descended on Pentewan for three show days, Saturday and Sunday were devoted to just Mini’s only, while Monday was an open car show where all makes and models were welcomed into the showground.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary, there was a nostalgic stand organised by Mark and Bridget Manhire remembering the early days of the Riviera Run. The event was previously held in Newquay before moving to Pentewan Sands in 2017.
Entertainment included road safety displays by St Austell Fire Brigade, a Fowey Lifeboat training exercise in the bay, tuning demonstrations by AC Dodd, car cleaning demos by GT Valeting, an army climbing wall, children’s fairground rides, viking combat displays from Brederedh Cornovii, and CHAOS Radio broadcasting live.
There usual array of competitions were contested once more including the show and shine, loudest exhaust, loudest stereo, glow show, rocker racing and fancy dress.
The show was packed with traders where there was something for everyone including Mini spares, Riviera Run merchandise, International Mini Meeting 2025 promotion, crafts, jewellery and plenty of food and beverages.
Evening entertainment took place at the nearby Seahorse restaurant, where live music from Grizzly Paw and a karaoke session enhanced the already buzzing atmosphere.
This year’s event was in support of multiple local charities including Fowey Lifeboat, Paws2Freedom, Prickles & Paws, RSPCA Cornwall (St Columb Branch) and Mount Edgcumbe Hospice.
For more information on the CMC Riviera Run website, visit: www.cmcrivierarun.co.uk