A LOOE-based charity has benefited to the tune of £465 thanks to a donation from the Looe Community Players following their recent production of the pantomime, Cinderella.
Now into their 10th year, the Community Players received standing ovations for their four stunning performances.
The ‘ladies only’ panto group, which featured dancers from Sheila’s School of Dance, told the charming tale of Prince Charming meeting and falling in love with the delightful Cinderella.
The success of the production has now seen representatives from the Community Players hand over a cheque from money raised during each performance to Caleb Barron from the Boundless Trust, which is a hugely successful youth and community charity working within Looe and the local area.