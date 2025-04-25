A CHARITY that owns a public garden in a prime riverside location in Fowey has issued a statement to address growing speculation about the site’s future – and is also to hold a public consultation meeting.
The Old Grammar School Garden on the Esplanade is at the centre of a row between the trustees of the Fowey Grammar School Foundation and Fowey Town Council.
The garden has been leased to the council by the foundation for a peppercorn rent of £1 a year but now the trustees want to end the agreement.
The trustees say the council has not fulfilled its part of the arrangement with regard to maintenance in the garden. They are also annoyed that the council has, through its neighbourhood development plan, brought in a “restrictive” designation regarding the garden.
The trustees say they are under an obligation to make good use of their property assets and they are looking for a better financial return from the garden through an increased rent and, potentially, various income-generating activities there, while maintaining community access.
The foundation supports the education and development of young people in Fowey and the surrounding area through making grants, these totalling over £425,000 in the past 10 years.
The town council views the garden as a “very special place” and is very disappointed the lease is not being renewed in June. The council says it has managed the garden as a public open space for about 30 years under a lease granted by the trustees and during this time a significant amount of money has been spent there on upkeep, renewals and maintenance, contrary to claims made by the trustees.
The statement from the trustees begins by saying: “The Fowey Grammar School Foundation is aware of increasing public interest and discussion surrounding the Old Grammar School Garden… We feel it is necessary to clarify the facts, address growing speculation and extend an invitation for constructive collaboration.”
The statement goes on to say: “We are aware of a number of false or misleading claims currently in circulation, including suggestions that: the garden is about to be closed, the garden is being sold, and/or that the foundation intends to turn the site into a ‘building plot’.
“None of these claims are true. What is true is that: the garden is not currently for sale; no decision has been made to close or redevelop the site; and the foundation remains open to exploring ways to retain the garden as an accessible and valued space.”
The statement also says: “We are aware of the recently formed ‘Friends of the Old Grammar School Garden’ group. While we respect the affection that motivates such efforts, we believe true stewardship means taking responsibility, not just expressing sentiment. If the group – or any individual or organisation – wishes to support the garden in a way that sustains it for future generations, we are open to collaboration.”
The trustees will hold a public consultation meeting on the garden on Wednesday, May 14, at 5.15pm in the canteen at Fowey River Academy.