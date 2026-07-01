PLANS for the arrival of a banking hub in Launceston has moved another step closer to happening after approval was given for the conversion of the building it is set to be located in.
Launceston Banking Hub is set to open on 19 to 21 Broad Street in the town after plans were unveiled to open the amenity in light of the near total closure of its high street banks.
Cash Access UK, a body which is funded by a consortium of the UK’s biggest banks has submitted the plans for the town’s former Santander branch.
Once open, it will become the permanent home of the Launceston Banking Hub, which is presently located in a temporary base at the Gateway Centre on Madford Lane.
The proposals have also confirmed that there will be a cash machine at the Banking Hub.
The planning agents for Cash Access UK said it was seeking the conversion of the site into a Banking Hub.
They added: “An ATM is proposed on the front elevation with a spandrel panel around the ATM in dark grey and a new condenser and two no. louvres are proposed in the courtyard.
“The previous letterbox is proposed to be removed and glazing replaced on a like-for-like basis. Advertisement proposals include the installation of two main fascia signs featuring individual ‘Banking Hub’ letters in acrylic and ‘Post Office’ logo in vinyl fixed onto an aluminium composite material (ACM) panel on the existing fascia.
“Within the shopfront windows, proposals include a directory of services and bank availability poster, two marketing posters and a community vinyl message.
“On the main entrance door, signage will include an opening hours sign and CCTV sign. There will also be advertisement signage at the top of the ATM.”
Once it opens, the town’s remaining bank branch at Natwest is scheduled to close.
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