One lane on the A38 at Menheniot has been blocked after a car overturned.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that they were called to reports of an incident on the A38 between Trerulefoot and Saltash this afternoon (May 23).
The occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers were called at 1.40pm today to reports of an overturned vehicle on the A38 between Trerulefoot and Liskeard.
"The occupants did not sustain any injuries and were checked at the scene.
"Currently awaiting vehicle recovery."