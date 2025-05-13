A PIONEERING early intervention service aimed at tackling domestic abuse at its roots has launched across Devon and Cornwall, targeting first-time, low-risk offenders with the goal of reducing harm to victims and preventing future incidents.
The Cautioning and Relationship Abuse (CARA) programme, an award-winning initiative delivered by the Hampton Trust, was introduced in the region this month. Funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, the programme is set to run for at least five years.
CARA is designed for perpetrators of “standard risk” domestic abuse – those who have received a conditional caution from police, have admitted responsibility, and are considered eligible under strict criteria. Participants, most of whom are expected to be men, will attend two intensive group workshops four weeks apart, with separate sessions provided for women. These workshops are facilitated by trained professionals from the local voluntary sector.
Unlike traditional enforcement methods, CARA focuses on education and behavioural change, helping participants to understand the impact of their actions, take accountability, and access further support to prevent reoffending.
Crucially, support is also offered to victims, ensuring the initiative promotes safety and recovery for all involved.
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez described the initiative as a “radical” new approach in the fight against domestic abuse.
“One of my key priorities is protecting women and girls from violence,” she said. “I’m delighted to have secured funding for this essential scheme which will break the horrific cycle of domestic abuse that detrimentally impacts the lives of women, as well as their children.
“CARA services have proven to successfully reduce reoffending and stop abuse from escalating. What is so innovative about this scheme is perpetrators will be supported to make lifelong behaviour changes to reduce domestic abuse incidents and stop them from escalating.
“I remain committed to ensuring all victims are supported through the services we fund, Domestic abuse and violence will not be tolerated.”
The programme was originally piloted in Hampshire in 2011 and is now successfully running in several other forces, including Dorset, Avon and Somerset.
Chantal Hughes, CEO of the Hampton Trust, welcomed the expansion into Devon and Cornwall, saying that a 2023/24 offender survey showed 98 per cent of participants felt CARA had changed how they viewed their behaviour and motivated them to improve.
This comes as domestic abuse incidents continue to rise in the region. Devon and Cornwall Police recorded 25,092 domestic abuse offences in the 12 months to January 2025 – an 8 per cent increase from the previous year. Additionally, there were 542 ‘right to ask’ applications under Clare’s Law and 573 Domestic Violence Protection Orders granted during the same period.
The Director of Public Prosecutions in 2024 gave police forces in England the power to offer conditional cautions to low-risk offenders, paving the way for schemes like CARA.
The programme will be available to up to 200 individuals per year, offering a vital intervention point that could transform lives and protect future victims across Devon and Cornwall.