REPORTS have been received that a number of outboard motors have been stolen from a business in St Austell.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed they are appealing for information after outboard boat engines were stolen during a burglary at a St Austell business.
A marine equipment supplier located at London Apprentice, near St Austell, was targeted between 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 7, and 9am on Thursday, May 8.
Three outboard engines worth several thousands of pounds were stolen from the business and tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused to the boats they were taken from.
Three Suzuki or Yamaha boat engines weighing between 200 and 300kg were stolen, while perimeter fencing and CCTV cameras were damaged during the break-in.
The Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson added: “If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact us via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250114729.
“Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
“If you have been affected by crime, please visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. You can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.”