A car seen overturned in a field near Wadebridge was involved in a late night crash last week, police have confirmed.
Photos from the scene show a white Renault Clio overturned in a field and covered in police tape adjacent to the A39 between Whitecross and Winnard's Perch roundabout, near to the Cornwall Crealy Adventure Park attraction.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the overturned vehicle was involved in a single vehicle incident reported to them at 10:15 pm on Thursday, May 18.
Three occupants of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "This related to a Single vehicle incident reported to us at 10.15pm on Thursday 18th (May). Three occupants were checked over by ambulance having sustained minor injuries."