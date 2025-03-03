A NEW £750,000 scheme is being introduced by National Highways and Vision Zero South West Road Safety to improve safety on a key stretch of the A38 in South East Cornwall.
The initiative aims to reduce collisions, lower speed and improve driver behaviour along the six-mile section of road between the roundabouts at Carkeel and Trerulefoot by installing a series of average speed cameras.
These measures are part of ongoing efforts to make the route safer for motorists and local communities, whilst addressing long-standing concerns about speeding and road safety in the area.
The scheme will comprise 10 average speed camera installations and two new spot speed cameras – while two bi-directional speed cameras will enforce the new 30 mph speed restrictions through the two villages of Landrake and Tideford.
A Traffic Regulation Order has been initiated this month, and work is expected to start on the installation of cameras and associated signage in early summer.
Working in partnership with Cornwall Council, Devon & Cornwall Police and other external partners, National Highways outlined the reasoning for the project, which used the latest five-year validated collision data, between 2019 and 2023, where it identified a total of 60 collisions, resulting in 97 casualties, two of which were fatalities.
Jack Mason, National Highways’ South West road safety manager, said: “Safety is our first priority, and we constantly monitor the safety performance of all our roads, including the A38.
“Following a review of the collision data and listening to concerns raised by local communities, we are working in partnership with our police and local authority partners and the implementation of the average speed camera scheme is a fully collaborative effort to reduce safety risks along this busy single lane section.
“We’re always exploring ways to make our roads safer by using collision data, risk assessments and insights to better understand driver behaviour. The road sees a daily average of 23,600 journeys and the scheme is designed to improve safety for all road users and ultimately reduce the number of people harmed on the region’s roads.”
The Safe38 Action Group – which was set up in 2018 – have long campaigned for such measures to be in place, so to see them now set for delivery in just a matter of months, rather than years, has been welcomed by those who have called for change.
“Safe38 are delighted that average speed cameras and speed reduction measures are shortly to be delivered on the A38 between Carkeel and Trerulefoot,” said James Millidge, Safe38 chairman.
“Studies show average speed cameras and lower speed limits make a huge difference to road safety. That is why they are so vital on this section of road, which historically has had a stubbornly high KSI (killed and seriously injured) rate, three times the national average.
“Safe38 have campaigned for this for over seven years and to see them now set for delivery is fantastic news for the residents and visitors of South East Cornwall. The work does not stop here though and Safe38 will continue to campaign for further safety measures and longer term for larger scale improvements to this crucial strategic road.”
Officials at National Highways say they will continue to work with members of the Vision Zero South West Road Safety Partnership to improve safety on Devon and Cornwall’s roads and will be monitoring the effectiveness of the average speed cameras, once installed.
In recent months, the company has delivered an average speed camera scheme on the Saltash Tunnel diversion route, a similar scheme along the Glynn Valley A38 section, and completed a scheme to improve drainage and safety on the A38 at Notter Bridge.
A feasibility study is also being progressed towards potential junction improvements between Liskeard and Trerulefoot.
Adrian Leisk, Head of Road Safety for Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside National Highways and Cornwall Council to deliver these safety improvements to this section of the A38. The local community have championed the need for a 24-hour monitoring presence, and I know will warmly welcome these proposals.
“Average Speed Enforcement schemes have incredibly high levels of immediate speed compliance and deliver added benefits around reducing driver stress and examples of poor driving.”
Cllr Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall Council Portfolio Holder for Transport, added: “With speed and distraction being two of the main causes of collisions, partners have come together to do what we can to improve safety on this stretch of road with the limited funding available.
“I know the local community have longed campaigned to improve safety here and while I appreciate many want to see the road upgraded, I hope this latest investment will demonstrate our commitment to addressing the issue.”
Just last year, pioneering AI-powered cameras were used in Landrake and other parts of South East Cornwall to help police identify drivers not wearing seatbelts or using mobile phones whilst they were driving.
The Acusensus camera system uses two cameras to take high-speed, front-facing and overhead images of vehicles and uses AI to detect any potential offences. The images are then verified by a human to determine whether an offence has taken place.
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, said: “I’m delighted to see a positive step forward in road safety. Having worked closely, since my election, with partners at National Highways, Cornwall Council and Devon & Cornwall Police, we have achieved this significant milestone in securing necessary improvements to the A38. This collaborative effort demonstrates commitment to making our roads safer for everyone.”