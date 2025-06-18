DEVON and Cornwall Police are launching a new crime reduction initiative aimed at helping businesses tackle shoplifting across South East Cornwall.
Local retailers in Liskeard, Looe, Saltash and Torpoint are being offered free access to the UK Partners Against Crime (UKPAC) Business Crime Reduction Solution as part of a pilot scheme running until May 2026.
The scheme is part of the force’s broader efforts to clamp down on retail crime and support businesses affected by theft and anti-social behaviour. The UKPAC platform provides an alternative way for traders to report business crime, while also creating secure channels for sharing intelligence with police.
Inspector Ned Bowie, who leads neighbourhood policing in the region, stressed the importance of supporting local businesses, especially smaller traders, who can be disproportionately affected by theft.
“We know the devastating impact shoplifting can have on local businesses, especially for the smaller traders that are also targeted,” said Insp Bowie. “We hope that this trial will offer businesses effective support in gathering evidence to target offenders.”
The UKPAC system allows businesses to upload details, images, and other evidence relating to incidents of theft or suspicious behaviour. That information is reviewed and processed into formal evidence packages by UKPAC staff, who work directly with local neighbourhood officers.
“The intelligence we receive through UKPAC will be invaluable,” Insp Bowie explained. “It helps us build strong cases and respond more quickly to reports. This kind of partnership working is essential to achieving better outcomes for victims of business crime.”
Importantly, the police stress that all crime reports are taken seriously, regardless of whether they come via the new system or through traditional channels like 101 or the police website.
“We want to reassure businesses that no matter how they report crime, it will be acted on,” said Insp Bowie. “This trial simply offers another way to collaborate with us more directly.”
The launch of the initiative comes as retail crime continues to be a concern for towns across the local area. Shoplifting, anti-social behaviour and repeat offending have all contributed to an increased demand for more effective support for business owners and staff.
Police believe the initiative will provide a great opportunity for local traders to play a more active role in fighting crime and protecting their livelihoods. They say by working together and sharing information, they stand a better chance of keeping their towns safe and vibrant.
The free trial is being funded through the police’s summer policing fund, with a limited number of passes available. Businesses are encouraged to sign up quickly to take advantage of the offer before it ends in May 2026.
How to sign up for the free trial:
- Visit www.uk-pac.com/sign-up
- When prompted, select ‘Yes’ to ‘Is your business already part of a paid scheme?’
- Choose ‘Devon and Cornwall Police Constabulary – Liskeard & Saltash’ from the list.
For more information on UKPAC and to register, visit www.uk-pac.com. To report a crime, you can use the Devon & Cornwall Police website, call 101 for non-emergencies, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.
