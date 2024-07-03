FOR the first time at a general election, voters in Great Britain will need to photographic ID before receiving a ballot paper at the polling station. The Electoral Commission is reminding voters to bring an accepted form of ID with them when going to the polls on Thursday.
Those voting in person at a polling station must show an accepted form of ID, which include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA drivers’ licence; some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card; and the new free Voter Authority Certificate. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.
Voters will be required to present ID which will be checked by polling station staff. A private area will be available at the polling station so a voter can choose to have their photo ID viewed in private.
Craig Westwood, director of communications at the Electoral Commission, said: “This is the first time at a UK general election where voters will need to show photographic ID before they can receive their ballot paper. Bringing an accepted form of ID means your voice can be heard at the ballot box.
“Before heading to the polling station, check to make sure that you have the ID you need to vote. It needs to be an original version, copies and pictures won’t be accepted.
“If you don’t remember your ID when you arrive at a polling station, you can return with it later in the day. Anyone in a queue at 10pm will be able to cast their vote.”
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. Voters can find information on their local polling station by entering their postcode on the Electoral Commission website. Postal votes must be returned by 10pm and can also be handed into to polling stations and council offices.
The full list of accepted ID, along with more information about the new requirement, is available on the Electoral Commission’s website. If voters lose their ID, or their Voter Authority Certificate does not arrive in time for election day, they can appoint an emergency proxy to vote on their behalf up until 5pm on election day. The person appointed as a proxy must have their own acceptable photo ID.
For more information on voter ID and the full list of accepted ID, visit electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID