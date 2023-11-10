Wreaths to commemorate the fallen in the World Wars have been sent by the Mayor of Bodmin.
It comes as part of the annual 'poppies to Paddington' initiative, launched during the coronavirus pandemic, where local authorities, veterans groups, the Royal British Legion and other dignitaries send wreaths using a special GWR rail service to be placed at the memorial at the station.
With signalling works in Cornwall meaning the train had to start from Plymouth, Councillor Phil Cooper, the Mayor of Bodmin along with the mayoress and the deputy mayor placed their wreath on a rail-replacement bus operated by Plymouth Citybus.
The event signified the start of the weekend of Remembrance, which sees a number of events across Bodmin remembering and thanking those from Bodmin and further afield who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: "Yesterday, the Mayor Cllr Phillip Cooper, Mayoress Carolyn Cooper and Deputy Mayor Cllr Mike Barbery were pleased to meet the Royal British Legion poppy bus when it arrived in Bodmin.
"The wreath presented on behalf of Bodmin is now on route to be laid in London with many others from across the county.
"Thank you Plymouth Citybus, Great Western Railway. and the Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose who have joined together for Routes of Remembrance."