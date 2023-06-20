TWO WOMEN that were arrested yesterday as part of a probe into the death of Michael Riddiough-Allen (known also as Mike Allen) have been charged with joint enterprise murder.
The two women, named Tia Taylor, 21, and Chelsea Powell, 22, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Truro Magistrates Court today, June 20.
Police have asked members of the public not to speculate on social media in regard to the issue.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Two further people have been charged with offences in connection to the death of Michael Allen, on 30 April 2023.
"Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny’s Green, Bodmin, have been charged with joint enterprise murder.
"They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 20 June.
"Police were called shortly after 3 am to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road where Mr. Allen, 32, was confirmed deceased.
"Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, was previously charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently held on remand and is due to stand trial at Truro Crown Court in November.
"We urge the public not to speculate on social media in relation to this matter due to the ongoing criminal processes."
The family of Michael Riddiough-Allen declined to comment on the story due to its relation to an active court case, but a spokesperson for the family added: "We would encourage people to find out more about our plans for the creation of MIKES Trust, where we will build a legacy to Mike by campaigning and raising awareness through education of the impact of rural knife crime. We would encourage people to view our website at www.mikes.org.uk."