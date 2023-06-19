Two women have been arrested in connection to the death of Michael Riddiough-Allen on April 30, 2023.
The women, aged 21 and 22, are held in police custody on suspicion of joint enterprise murder.
The arrests are in addition to that of 24-year-old Jake Hill, who appeared at Truro Crown Court on May 30, pleading not guilty to the charges of the murder of Mr Allen, three other charges of attempted murder, and two counts of wounding with intent. He is due to go on trial on November 6.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Two women, aged 21 and 22, from Bodmin, have been arrested in connection to the death of Michael Allen on 30 April 2023. They remain in police custody on suspicion of joint enterprise murder."
It is understood both women are being questioned by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team.
The family of Michael Riddiough-Allen declined to comment on the story due to its relation to an active court case, but a spokesperson for the family added: "We would encourage people to find out more about our plans for the creation of MIKES Trust, where we will build a legacy to Mike by campaigning and raising awareness through education of the impact of rural knife crime. We would encourage people to view our website at www.mikes.org.uk."