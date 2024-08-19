A housebuilder has started its new development at Saltash, the developer’s first in the county.
The family owned and run Bloor Homes from Measham, Leicestershire will complete phases two and three of the 300-acre Treledan site.
Phase one delivery by Barratt David Wilson Homes began on the land just off Carkeel roundabout in the town in 2023. The development has outline planning consent for 1,000 homes.
As well as delivering housing for people in the local area, including 90 affordable homes across phase two, the new development will retain large areas of public open spaces including parkland, children’s play areas, allotments, community orchards, forest gardens and sports pitches as part of its Section 106 (S106) commitments.
Bloor Homes will also make S106 contributions towards local infrastructure, primary and secondary education, health care, public transport and a new neighbourhood centre, bringing the total in excess of £2-million.
There will also be a new cycleway across the whole site, a new footbridge over the A38 and a new access roundabout from the A38.
A spokesperson from Bloor Homes said: “Works on the Stoketon Cross roundabout are anticipated to start in Spring 2025, subject to approvals. They will take up to 18 months to complete.
“Our commitment to delivering the brand new primary school as part of the overall housing scheme is secured via the Section 106 agreement and the neighbourhood centre will be marketed to commercial tenants later this year.
“Its completion is largely dependent on finding suitable commercial tenants and their timings. We will provide updates on the projects as the development progresses.”
The land at Treledan was allocated for development in Cornwall Council’s local plan as part of the ‘Gateway to Cornwall’ and is a helping to address the issue of affordable housing as part of its economic growth strategy.
Cornwall Councillor for Saltash Trematon, Cllr Martin Worth said: “I’m pleased to hear the announcement that Bloor Homes are starting phases 2 and 3.
“This will begin the phasing of the infrastructure as listed in their plans, to the benefit of the new residents of Treledan and the surrounding residents of Saltash and SE Cornwall.”