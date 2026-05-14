TWO Cornish filmmakers have brought a local legend roaring back to life with a new feature film shot entirely across the county, blending folklore, friendship and a distinctly homegrown creative spirit.
The film, titled ‘Best Goon Brenn’, is a reimagining of the enduring mystery of the Beast of Bodmin Moor – a story deeply rooted in Cornish folklore and still whispered about across the granite lanes, villages and windswept tors of the Duchy. For decades, sightings of a large, panther-like creature have been reported across the moor.
Filmed mainly in East Cornwall and around Bodmin Moor, the story follows two friends, Grace (Abigail Louise) and Jessica (Lucy Barritt), self-proclaimed amateur mythologists who travel to Cornwall in search of the elusive creature said to roam the moors at night. Their journey begins as curiosity and adventure but gradually becomes something far more psychologically intense as the landscape begins to mirror their internal struggles.
Local legend tells of a large, unidentified animal stalking livestock and leaving devastation in its wake, fuelling long-standing fears that the same force may also be linked to unexplained disappearances in the area. These stories, passed through generations, give the film its atmospheric foundation and help blur the line between myth and possible reality.
But beneath the hunt for the Beast, the film also explores a fractured friendship. Grace and Jessica arrive in Cornwall carrying personal baggage, hoping the journey will help repair a relationship strained by mistrust and past conflict. Their emotional distance becomes increasingly difficult to ignore as the isolation of the moor intensifies pressure on both of them.
As they explore the rugged landscape of the Moor, they are repeatedly warned by locals to avoid venturing out after dark – advice they soon ignore, with increasingly dangerous consequences as events begin to spiral out of control. The isolation of the environment, combined with their growing obsession, pushes them toward decisions that test both their courage and loyalty.
“Can they reconcile their friendship and find the Beast of Bodmin, or will this trip end with more than just a twist in the tail?” the filmmakers ask, framing the story as both a supernatural mystery and a human drama.
The project was created by Cornish filmmakers Neil Walters and Dave Jarvis under their independent banner Eclectica Films. The pair recently hosted a red-carpet launch event at Saltash Studios, bringing together cast, crew and supporters from across the local creative scene.
Neil said the project grew out of his long-standing passion for writing. “It started because I’d written a book of short stories. I’ve always loved writing – lyrics for bands I play in, stories for my children and grandchildren growing up, that sort of thing. One of the stories just naturally lent itself to film,” he said.
He explained the idea for adapting it into a film came during an informal meeting in a Cornish pub with collaborator David. “We literally sat down in the pub and I said to Dave: ‘Do you want to make a film?’ And he just went: ‘Yeah, alright.’ That was basically it.”
Dave, whose company Skim New Media Ltd works across design, photography and film production, said the scale of the project quickly exceeded expectations. “When Neil first said ‘make a film’, I thought five or 10 minutes,” he said. “Suddenly we were making a feature-length horror film.”
Despite the ambition, the production remained firmly rooted in Cornwall, relying on a wide network of local talent and goodwill.
The film was shot on a zero budget model, with scenes filmed at The Weary Friar pub, Gold Diggers Quarry, woodland near St Neot, and The Work Shed in Liskeard.
“Everything radiated outwards through people we knew,” Neil said. “Carpenters built props, local businesses gave us locations, musicians contributed tracks, and people gave their time because they believed in the project.”
Dave added: “We filmed everything in just eight days with one camera, a boom mic and basic lighting. But that actually gave it a really natural, retro feel.”
The filmmakers said they were influenced by British horror, particularly An American Werewolf in London, favouring atmospheric storytelling over rapid editing styles.
Music also plays a central role in the film, with an independent Cornish soundtrack.
“That was really important to us,” said Neil. “It’s about supporting local artists as much as telling the story.”
The project has already received early recognition, winning Best Feature Film at the Purgatory Film Festival.
“We’ve already started talking about the next film. People were asking about a sequel before we’d even finished this one.”
The filmmakers believe the success of the project demonstrates what can be achieved with passion, collaboration and a strong sense of place, even without traditional funding.
Further screenings are planned at Saltash Studios for June 5 and June 26, giving local audiences additional opportunities to experience the film on the big screen. The filmmakers hope these events will continue to build momentum and strengthen community engagement around the project as word of mouth spreads across Cornwall and beyond.
The film has also been entered in the film category at the Serbest International Film Festival on August 25, marking an important step into the international festival circuit. The team see this as a chance to showcase Cornish independent filmmaking on a wider stage and connect with audiences outside the UK who are drawn to folklore inspired cinema.
Both Neil and Dave also paid special tribute to Lindsay Endean at Saltash Studios, thanking her for her support in hosting and assisting the production and launch event, which helped bring together the wider Cornish creative community behind the project.
They highlighted her role in providing a welcoming creative hub where cast, crew and supporters could gather to celebrate the completion of the film and reflect on the collaborative effort behind it.
As the project continues to travel through screenings and festival submissions, early discussions about new stories and possible sequels are underway, driven by the unexpected success and enthusiastic reception of their debut feature moving forward into early development.
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