AN arson attack at a nature reserve at St Columb on Thursday night has had a “devastating” impact on wildlife.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust states around one quarter of its 275 acre Rosenannon Downs site was “scorched to the ground” during the incident, with adders, common lizards, field mice and ground nesting birds, including skylarks and meadow pipits, all likely victims of the fire.
The site was also home to Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s herd of seven Shetland ponies, whose grazing helps create, restore and maintain its heathland habitats.
The ponies were physically unharmed in the blaze but are indicating signs of distress, having had to flee the flames.
Andy Collins, Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Mid-Cornwall Cornwall Reserve Manager, arrived on-site the night of the fire to inspect as much of the damage as possible and ensure the welfare of the Shetland ponies.
“This arson attack is nothing but the mindless destruction of nature. Those responsible have shown no regard for the wildlife for whom the site is home, the local environment, or the wellbeing of our ponies, whose lives were placed at risk.
"Some animals, like our ponies, will have been able to escape, while others will have sadly died in the fire. It is incomprehensible to me why anyone would wish to cause such harm.”
Seven fire appliances with four land rovers battled the blaze, which was allowed to burn to natural breaks.
Flames from the fire had been spotted for miles around with people posting about the incident on social media in surrounding areas including Newquay, St Columb and Wadebridge.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust continues to inspect the damage and form plans on how best to restore the site’s habitats for wildlife.
If anyone has any information to help identify those responsible for the attack, please contact Devon & Cornwall police on 101.