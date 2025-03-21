CORNWALL Fire and Rescue Service have issued an update after a fourth fire in the open in the space of five days was visible from miles away.
Fire crews were called to reports of a fire during the evening of March 20 at Rosenannon Downs, near St Columb, at approximately 7.30pm.
The blaze was visible from as far away as Bodmin and Wadebridge, with the length of land on fire reported to be over 1,000 metres.
At the time of the fire, a spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Seven fire appliances with four land rovers are in attendance at a large moor fire on Rosenannon Downs. The fire has a front of over 1000 metres and is being managed by the fire service. The fire is being allowed to burn to natural breaks.”
Just over three and a half hours later, at 11.04pm an update was issued confirming that the fire had been successfully contained.
It was the fourth fire in five days to hit the open land in Cornwall, with fire crews across Cornwall also dealing with similar incidents at St Keverne on March 16, Tregaddick on March 18 and Dozmary Pool on March 19.
While Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have not yet revealed a cause of the fire at Rosenannon Downs, two of the four fires that have occurred during the five-day period are being investigated after being identified as suspected arson.
It was confirmed that the fires at Dozmary Pool, which saw 100 metres of gorse set alight, and the fire at St Keverne, a gorse fire measuring 50 acres in size were suspected to have been deliberate in nature.
The incident at Tregaddick, near Blisland, was believed to have been accidental in its cause, having been a bonfire of an overgrown field which had become out of control.