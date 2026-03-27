ANTONY House and Gardens will reopen to visitors on April 1, welcoming the public back to one of Cornwall’s most distinctive historic estates just in time for the Easter holidays.
The National Trust property, which also served as a filming location for Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, has been closed over winter while teams carried out essential conservation work, garden maintenance and preparation for the new season.
The 18th-century manor house, still home to the Carew Pole family, offers a rare opportunity for visitors to step inside a lived-in historic home, where centuries of heritage sit alongside a welcoming and accessible visitor experience.
This Easter, families will be able to enjoy a themed “Wonderland” trail across the gardens, inspired by the estate’s Hollywood connection. Children can take part in games and challenges as they explore the grounds, collecting clues along the way, with a chocolate egg reward at the end.
Inside the house, volunteers are on hand to share stories from Antony’s long history, while younger visitors can dress up and take part in playful activities in the children’s room, as well as hunt for hidden Easter-themed displays throughout the historic interiors.
House and Collections Officer Clare Dearden said the team was looking forward to reopening after months of behind-the-scenes work, adding winter is a vital period for caring for the collection and preparing the house for visitors.
She highlighted recent changes in the Tapestry Room, which has been carefully refreshed to reflect its historic character, with period furnishings and textiles reinstated to restore the space’s traditional appearance.
Outside, Head Gardener David Bouch said this year’s spring display is particularly impressive, describing vibrant colour and scent across the estate as magnolias, fritillarias and early seasonal planting come into bloom.
Antony House opens from 12pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with additional Sunday openings during the summer months and bank holidays.
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