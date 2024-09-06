More than 1,000 motorcyclists are expected to take part in the 37th outing of the motorcycle run while raising vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society. The event is in memory of Martin Jennings of Beacon, Camborne who lost his life while competing at the Manx GP in 1987. On the morning of September 15, participants will meet at the Tregurra Park and Ride Car Park in Truro, before beginning their tour of the county.