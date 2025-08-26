THE Cornwall RSPCA centre at St Columb is organising a pop up shop.
RSPCA Cornwall at The Venton Centre promises bargains galore at the summer sale, which will be held on Sunday, August 31 between 10am and 3pm. There will be pre-loved pet accessories and bric-a-brac for people to buy and support their local rescue centre.
A RSPCA spokesperson said: “We've had to close our Truro shop and have an excess of donations needing to be sold.
“The money raised will go towards accommodating the influx of dogs, puppies, cats and kittens that have just come in for rehoming.”
