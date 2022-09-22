A38 works will be clear during day
On September 26, work will begin on the A38 either side of Landrake. The road will be closed overnight for ten nights in total wil a fully signed diversion for those using the route between 8:00pm and 6:00am.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Work is due to start on Monday, September 26 and the A38 will be closed overnight, Monday to Friday only, between 8pm and 6am, so 10 nights in total, concluding on Saturday, October 8.
“There will be a fully signed diversion route in place during the full overnight closures with advance signage at the Trerulefoot roundabout and Carkeel roundabout.”
It has now been confirmed that there will be “no traffic management in place during the day and the road will be fully open in both directions.”
