A38 westbound near Liskeard closed following collision
By Zoë Uglow | Reporter |
[email protected]
Thursday 8th September 2022 2:54 pm
Share
(Stock image )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
THE A38 has been closed westbound from the Trerulefoot roundabout heading eastbound towards Liskeard following a collision.
Police, ambulance and fire crews are all at the scene.
An eye witness said: “A car appears to have rolled and the roof has been cut away. It is just before the turnoff for The Hayloft. It looks like there are about 10 to 12 emergency vehicles in attendance.”
The air ambulance is also in attendance.
UPDATE:
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed the A38 is closed westbound from Trerulefoot to Castle Motors.
They added: “Police were called at 1.15pm today, 8 September, following a single-car collision on the A38 at Liskeard.
“Two occupants in the car. One man is currently trapped. Injuries not yet known.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |