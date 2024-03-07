THE A38 is set to be closed for ‘some time’ after a collision left a man with serious injuries.
Police were called to reports of an incident on the morning of March 7, between a van and a motorcycle at the Trerulefoot roundabout.
The road has been closed in both directions between Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout while police undertake investigations at the scene.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area for the time being.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A38 near Trerulefoot roundabout in Cornwall.
“Officers were called around 7.05am on March 7, following the collision between a van and a motorcycle.
“The ambulance service is on scene. One man has sustained serious injuries.
“The road has been closed in both directions at Carkeel and Trerulefoot.
“The A38 is expected to remain shut for some time and motorists are asked to avoid the area for the time being.”