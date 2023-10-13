A crash between a motorcycle, minibus and a car on the A38 has led to traffic chaos in both directions.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a crash at Tideford, with long queues in both directions.
Paramedics also attended the scene, although no serious injuries have been reported at this time.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Reports of a collision involving a motorcycle, minibus and a car on the A38 at Tideford. The incident has caused traffic disruption in both directions and is ongoing. Officers and paramedics are at the scene. No serious injuries have been reported at this time."