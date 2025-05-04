TIDEFORD Royal British Legion is set to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special community celebration at their clubhouse on Monday, May 5.
The event promises a fun-filled afternoon and evening, blending heartfelt remembrance with joyful festivity.
Kicking off in the early afternoon, guests will be treated to a traditional Garden Tea Party, complete with homemade cakes, sandwiches and plenty of bunting.
Local volunteers will be pulling out all the stops to create a nostalgic atmosphere, echoing the street parties held across Britain in 1945 when victory in Europe was declared.
As the afternoon rolls into evening, entertainment will continue with live music, including wartime classics and singalongs. Families are encouraged to attend, with activities planned for all ages.
Approximate Time Table:
3pm - VE 80 Tea Party in the Garden opens, games, raffle, pulled pork, strawberries and cream, cakes and face painting.
4pm - Final entries for fancy dress and judging to take place.
5pm - Prize giving for fancy dress.
5.45pm - Raffle to be drawn.
6pm - Rachel Best - Cornwall’s Vera Lynn, sings into the evening.
7pm - Music/Bar continues inside until late.