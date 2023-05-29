Traffic is beginning to ease on a stretch of the A38 which was partially closed due to a road traffic incident earlier this afternoon (May 29).
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision near Menheniot, with reports stating that two vehicles were involved in the incident.
Traffic reporting service Inrix said at the time: "A38 Eastbound partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved from B3252 (Trethawle) to Lower Clicker Road (Bylane End)."
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed that minor injuries were sustained by those involved in the incident, saying: "This is a minor injury collision involving two vehicles. The road is partially reopened and just awaiting vehicle recovery."