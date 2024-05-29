THE A38 has been reopened in both directions after a vehicle collided with the central reservation.

The incident occurred on the A38 at Menheniot.

A vehicle towing a boat reportedly collided with the central reservation, with emergency services called out to the incident.

It is believed there are no serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 11.25am on Wednesday, May 29 following reports of a road traffic collision on the A38 near Menheniot. 

“It was reported that a vehicle towing a boat had collided with the central reservation.

“The ambulance and fire services were both called and a road closure put in place.

“It is not believed anybody involved has suffered life-changing or life-threatening injuries.”