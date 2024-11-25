A MAN had to be transferred to hospital after a single car incident on the A38 at Menheniot, outside Liskeard.
Police were called to the incident at 4pm on Sunday, November 24, with reports of a vehicle fire.
A man, who was the single occupant of the car, was pulled from the vehicle.
The ambulance attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital. Police confirmed he was not believed to be in a serious condition.
The road was reopened at 5.56pm.
Poor weather conditions led to a string of accidents with Storm Bert bringing high winds and heavy rain with flooding across the South West over the weekend.
Both major arteries into Cornwall were affected with police advising motorists to only travel if completely necessary.
The main train line into Cornwall is operating with delays to services, with no service from Exeter to London Paddington due to flooding on the track. The Looe to Liskeard line remains closed today.
The Met Office has advised that Storm Bert is slow moving and will only begin clearing on Monday with the start of the week remaining unsettled, with strong winds and showers.
Temperatures will be around average for this time of year, with wind chill factor making it feel cold.
A brief return to colder, drier conditions is predicted for a time with a return of the rain for the end of the week.